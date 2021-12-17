coronavirus new york city

Radio City, MSG venues now require vaccine proof for kids ages 5-11

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
Radio City, MSG venues now require vaccine proof for kids ages 5-11

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Madison Square Garden Entertainment venues, including Radio City Music Hall, announced Thursday night they will start checking for proof of vaccination for children ages 5-11.

This includes performances of "Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes," a popular holiday show for children of all ages.

Children will need to have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to gain entry into the MSG venues.

Starting Friday, MSG Entertainment said it will work with Mayor Bill de Blasio's administration to have an onsite mobile unit at Radio City Music Hall that will provide vaccinations exclusively for children ages 5-11.



The mobile site will be located at 44 West 51st Street (between 5th and 6th).

"We apologize to anyone who is impacted tonight, but are pleased, starting tomorrow, that we will be able to partner with the City to provide a mobile vaccination unit for children ages 5 to 11 to help to make meeting the City's child vaccination mandate easier," said Rich Constable, Executive VP, Global Head of Government Affairs and Social Impact.

The group's other venues include Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre.

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
