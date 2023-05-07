Rockland County under State of Emergency as leaders brace for influx of asylum seekers

ROCKLAND COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Rockland County is under a State of Emergency as leaders brace for an influx of asylum seekers.

County Executive Ed Day declared the emergency, citing Mayor Adams' plan to relocate migrants there from New York City.

Mayor Adams has arranged for 340 men to stay at a hotel in Orangeburg for four months. Another group will be housed in Orange County.

Adams says there is no place for the latest wave of asylum seekers to stay within New York City.

