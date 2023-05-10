Rockland, Orange counties continue tp fight New York City migrants' arrival

Rockland and Orange counties are fighting New York City's plan to bus migrants to their counties.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City notified Orange and Rockland counties that it would start sending 30 asylum seekers to each county starting Wednesday, and keep sending migrants until the two hotels in the counties reach capacity.

Rockland County responded by obtaining a temporary restraining order from a judge, blocking the Armoni Inn and Suites in Orangetown from accepting the asylum seekers.

State Supreme Court Judge Christie D'Alessio set a court hearing for 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The injunction is against the Orangetown hotel, not the city. The Adams administration said it will let the hotel decide whether to still accept migrants, but will likely let the legal process play out.

The county and town plan to discuss "additional enforcement actions executed against the Armoni" during a press conference later Wednesday morning.

Mayor Adams' spokesman released a statement saying, "New York City has cared for more than 61,000 migrants - sheltering, feeding, and caring for them, and we have done so largely without incident. We need the federal government to step up, but until they do, we need other elected officials around the state and country to do their part. Sadly, the Rockland County executive has already shown he is incapable of managing less than 1% of the asylum seekers who have come to New York City, even with New York paying for shelter, food, and services, and all this temporary order shows is that he is incapable of demonstrating a shred of the humane and compassionate care New York City has shown over the past year. We will allow the hotel to decide how to move forward in Rockland County, but our plan is still to move a small number of asylum seekers to Orange County tomorrow, barring any security issues."

Earlier this week, Rockland County Executive Ed Day spoke out against Mayor Adams' plan, saying they cannot handle the influx of migrants.

"We are not equipped to humanely assist these individuals, which eventually we're going to have to do," Day said.

RELATED | Migrant surge as United States prepares for end of Title 42 policy linked to coronavirus pandemic

Rockland County and Orange County have both declared a State of Emergency in response to Adams' plan.

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.