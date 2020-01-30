Society

NYPD officer battling 9/11-related cancer promoted to detective via Skype

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- An NYPD officer working from his Long Island home as he battles September 11th-related cancer was promoted to detective by Police Commissioner Dermot Shea via Skype Wednesday morning.

Officer Ross Dichter, weakened by surgeries and chemotherapy, is continuing to work from his Lynbrook home as a crime analyst for the NYPD's Office of Crime Strategies.

Shea said Dichter, a married father of three he described as a "crime analysis guru," is still able to crunch data and spot crime patterns as he works five hours a day from home.

During the Police Foundation's State of the NYPD breakfast, Shea asked Dichter, a self-described a numbers guy, if the numbers "7046" meant anything to him.

"I sat there and paused and started to sweat for a minute," he told Eyewitness News after the announcement. "I had to respond, 'I don't know what that number represent.'"

When he said no, Shea pulled out his new detective shield, with the number "7046."

The room of dignitaries at the Pierre Hotel erupted in applause.

"My name is Detective Ross Dichter," he said. "Over the moon. Very excited, shocked."

Despite the surgeries, the chemo, and even as the disease continues to take a heavy toll on his body, it's a labor of love for Dichter.

"It's something I love," he said. "I wasn't going to let this sickness have me stop."

A lot of thought also went into Dichter's shield number, that each digit reflects the year his wife, Karen, and three kids, Michael, Emma and Benjamin, were born."

"It's all about my kids and wife," he said "That's what keep me fighting."

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citylynbrooknypdseptember 11dermot sheacancer9 11
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News