Connecticut hospitals seeing dramatic rise in RSV cases in children

HARTFORD, Conn. (WABC) -- A dramatic rise in the number of children contracting respiratory illnesses is overwhelming some Connecticut hospitals.

Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford says it is out of beds and is now in talks with the National Guard and FEMA about setting up a tent unit on its lawn.

On Wednesday, Shirleen Allicot discussed the crisis with Connecticut Children's Medical Center Physician-in-Chief Dr. Juan Salazar.

Dr. Salazar says hospitals in the state are seeing a dramatic rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV.

It's particularly alarming because the virus typically peaks in the winter and not in the fall.

