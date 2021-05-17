Rude awakening: Couple wakes up to car slamming into NYC home, driver flees

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10642161" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lighting birthday candles for a 100-year-old can be a fire hazard, but Wilbur Hutchins is no ordinary centenarian. He is a retired FDNY lieutenant.

WILLOWBROOK, Staten Island (WABC) -- Police on Staten Island are investigating a hit and run after a couple awoke to a loud bang and found a hole in the front of their home.Authorities say the car, believed to be a white 2020 Honda Pilot, slammed into the front of the home on Fields Avenue in the Willowbrook section just after 12:30 a.m. Monday.The homeowner said he and his wife were sleeping at the time and were jolted awake by the noise.They found the hole, but not vehicle after the driver apparently fled the scene -- leaving the license plate behind.No one was hurt in the home, and the family was permitted to stay the night.The homeowner, who has lived in the house for 35 years but did not want to be identified, said he believes the incident was done on purpose."Intentional, I don't know if I knew him, but definitely intentional," he said. "Now was he drunk or crazy, I don't know. But definitely intentional."Police were searching for the car.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------