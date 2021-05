EMBED >More News Videos Dozens of rescued puppies arrived Saturday on Long Island.

ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) -- Lighting birthday candles for a 100-year-old can be a fire hazard, but Wilbur Hutchins is no ordinary centenarian. He is a retired FDNY lieutenant.On Saturday, the department threw Hutchins a party outside his home in St. Albans, Queens.He and his wife, Daisy, sat on a custom-made platform.By coincidence, today was the couple's 50th wedding anniversary.Hutchins says he was one of the first non-white firefighters in the city.----------