russia

Newark City Council green-lights suspending business license of Russian-owed Lukoil gas stations

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- As the war on Ukraine continues, several municipalities across the United States are looking for ways that they can help stifle the Russian economy.

Newark, New Jersey, is the latest city to begin the process of denouncing Russian backed businesses.

On Wednesday, the Newark City Council unanimously voted to approve the city removing Lukoil's business license.

Lukoil is a Russian-owed gas station chain and has at least two locations in Newark on McCarter Highway.

North Ward Councilman Anibal Ramos Jr. sponsored the resolution ahead of the vote.

Ramos was joined by members of Ukrainian community at the meeting.

RELATED | How you can help local organizations support Ukrainians after Russia's attack
Michelle Charlesworth explains how Americans can offer some help to Ukrainians after Russia's invasion of the country.



