Russian Consulate in NYC vandalized with red paint, being investigated as possible bias crime

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York City police are investigating an act of vandalism at the Russian consulate as a possible biased crime.

Red paint was found scrawled on the consulate on East 91st Street on Manhattan's Upper East Side at around 1:30 this morning.

It covered the gates, security cameras, walls, planters, and the awning.

But, it does not appear that the vandal wrote any words or symbols.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

