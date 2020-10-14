Ginsburg statue coming to Brooklyn during Women's History Month in 2021

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the decision in September that a statue would be coming for Justice Ginsburg.
"Recognizing the importance of gender equality and to increase parity in public art, Gillie and Marc created a larger-than-life statue of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with her participation and approval," officials said. "The bronze statue will be unveiled on March 15, 2021, which commemorates Women's History Month and Justice Ginsburg's posthumous 88th birthday."
To mark the occasion, Borough President Eric Adams will declare it Justice Ginsburg Day in Brooklyn. The reveal will take place at City Point, the mixed-use development located at 445 Albee Square in Downtown Brooklyn, where the statue will be installed permanently.
Artists Gillie and Marc explain their endeavour, "We had the honor and privilege to create Justice Ginsburg's likeness in everlasting bronze as a part of Statues for Equality. The final statue, which she endorsed, reflects her wish to be depicted in a dignified manner."
"With the two steps on its large base representing the Supreme Court and the climb she made to get there, the work is designed to provide the public with an opportunity to stand at her side, and gain inspiration from her journey fighting for equal rights," the artists said.
Chris Conlon, EVP and Chief Operating Officer of Acadia Realty, partner in the City Point development said Justice Ginsburg championed countless crucial causes in her lifetime.
"This statue is just a small reminder that we all need to set the highest possible standards for ourselves and society," he said. "From the people who work here, to the diverse shoppers and shopping at City Point, everyone feels welcome, equal and respected. We are honored to have this great statue grace our property, and to bring Justice Ginsburg's 'pathmarking' spirit back to Brooklyn to inspire us for generations."
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams added that "there is nothing more fitting than to have the sculpture and, one of the most important buildings in our borough, the Brooklyn Municipal Building, named after this beloved trailblazer."
"We are pleased to champion these tributes to her commitment to justice, Brooklyn birthright, and enduring legacy," Adams said.
In 2019, Gillie and Marc unveiled ten statues of notable women and installed them in New York City. The project increased the City's representation of women in public sculpture from 3% to 10%. The eleventh statue in the series, Justice Ginsburg, will commemorate her leadership in the struggle for gender equality and society's broader march for human rights.
Since opening in 2016, City Point, a 1.8 million square foot mixed-use development, has supported the arts in many forms as part of an ongoing effort to embrace the local community and enhance the borough's reputation for culture and spirit.
