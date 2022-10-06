Ruth Badger Ginsburg Hospital unveils bronze statue of late Supreme Court justice

A new statue of RBG was unveiled at the hospital that now bears her name in Brooklyn.

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A new tribute to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg now stands tall in the hospital that bears her name.

A bronze statue was unveiled Thursday in the lobby of Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital in Coney Island.

The statue will welcome staff, patients and visitors as they enter the facility.

The statue's reveal comes as the crews put the finishing touches on the medical facility.

The 11-story hospital features an emergency department built to withstand not only a 100-year storm, like Hurricane Sandy, but a 500-year storm.

The facility was named after Ginsburg, a Brooklyn native, who died in August of 2021.

