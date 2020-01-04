Investigator with New York State Police dies of 9/11-related cancer

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An investigator with the New York State Police died from a 9/11-related illness on New Year's Day.

Investigator Ryan D. Fortini, 42, died on Wednesday from cancer, officials announced Friday.

Fortini was assigned to aid with the search and recovery efforts at Ground Zero as part of the New York State Police detail following the terror attacks.

Fortini retired from the department after 16 years of service on in 2015 due to his illness.

During his service, he was assigned to Troop K and the Community Narcotics Enforcement Team in the Hudson Valley.

He is survived by his fiancée, brother, sister and parents.

