Man impersonates fire chief, writes Rye business bill for inspection

Police say the man walked into Playa Bowls on Purdy Avenue on Friday, October 8th.
He told the employees he was there to perform an inspection of the premises.
After a brief walkthrough, he wrote two bills for approximately $480 and was given cash by an employee.
The man does not work for the City of Rye Fire Department and police want to find out who he really is.
Anyone with information is asked to call Rye Detectives at 914-967-1234.
