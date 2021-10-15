Man impersonates fire chief, writes Rye business bill for inspection

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Morning Update

RYE, Westchester County (WABC) -- A man walked into a business in Rye and told the workers he was there to do an inspection as the Fire Chief, only he's not.

Police say the man walked into Playa Bowls on Purdy Avenue on Friday, October 8th.

He told the employees he was there to perform an inspection of the premises.

After a brief walkthrough, he wrote two bills for approximately $480 and was given cash by an employee.



The man does not work for the City of Rye Fire Department and police want to find out who he really is.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rye Detectives at 914-967-1234.

ALSO READ | Teen girl shot in head in Brooklyn park released from hospital
EMBED More News Videos

16-year-old Kyla Sobers-Batties was released from the hospital after getting shot in the head in a Brooklyn park two weeks ago.



----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ryewestchester countytheftmoneyfire departmentspolice impersonator
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Teen girl shot in NYC park released from hospital, smiling and talking
Woman caught on camera dousing Yeshiva with gas, lighting it on fire
Bill Clinton hospitalized in California
5-year-old boy recovering after 3-story fall out NYC window
Teen gets 9 years to life in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
AccuWeather: Warm and humid
Bennett: #MeToo, 4 years in: 'I'd like to think now, we are believed'
Show More
FDA panel to discuss J&J COVID booster, mixing vaccines
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to campaign with NJ Gov. Phil Murphy
Sanitation supervisor digs deep to find discarded family photographs
COVID Update: FDA to meet next month on Merck's COVID treatment pill
At least 10 sickened in Long Island Legionnaires' outbreak
More TOP STORIES News