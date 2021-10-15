16-year-old girl shot in Brooklyn park expected to be released from hospital

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

16-year-old girl shot in Brooklyn park out of coma, responsive

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The 16-year-old girl who survived being shot in the head in a Brooklyn park is expected to be released from the hospital Friday morning, just two weeks after her brush with death.

Friends and family of Kyla Sobers-Batties will join police officers as she is released from Methodist Hospital.


The Cobble Hill High School senior was struck by a stray bullet while hanging out with friends in Nicholas Naquan Heyward Jr. Park near the Gowanus Houses in Boerum Hill on October 1.

She underwent successful surgery to remove bullet fragments and was in a medically induced coma for a time.

Police are looking to talk to three young men spotted on surveillance following the shooting.
EMBED More News Videos

(Previous coverage) Diana Rocco has more on the search for suspects after a 16-year-old was shot in Brooklyn.



So far, no arrests have been made.




Local organizers set up a GoFundMe page to help with her medical expenses.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | What Gabby Petito's death by strangulation could mean for Brian Laundrie's case
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams explains how Gabby Petito's autopsy results could spell out bad news for Brain Laundrie.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
boerum hillnew york citybrooklyngun violenceshootingteen shot
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman caught on camera dousing Yeshiva with gas, lighting it on fire
Bill Clinton hospitalized in California
Teen gets 9 years to life in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
AccuWeather: Warm and humid
Bennett: #MeToo, 4 years in: 'I'd like to think now, we are believed'
FDA panel to discuss J&J COVID booster, mixing vaccines
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to campaign with NJ Gov. Phil Murphy
Show More
Sanitation supervisor digs deep to find discarded family photographs
COVID Update: FDA to meet next month on Merck's COVID treatment pill
Legionnaires' outbreak reported on Long Island
Brooklyn community center hopes to be refuge from violence
Robert Durst sentenced to life in prison for murder of Susan Berman
More TOP STORIES News