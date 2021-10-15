16-year-old girl shot in Brooklyn park expected to be released from hospital

Friends and family of Kyla Sobers-Batties will join police officers as she is released from Methodist Hospital.
The Cobble Hill High School senior was struck by a stray bullet while hanging out with friends in Nicholas Naquan Heyward Jr. Park near the Gowanus Houses in Boerum Hill on October 1.
She underwent successful surgery to remove bullet fragments and was in a medically induced coma for a time.
Police are looking to talk to three young men spotted on surveillance following the shooting.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Local organizers set up a GoFundMe page to help with her medical expenses.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
ALSO READ | What Gabby Petito's death by strangulation could mean for Brian Laundrie's case
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip