16-year-old girl shot in Brooklyn park expected to be released from hospital

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The 16-year-old girl who survived being shot in the head in a Brooklyn park is expected to be released from the hospital Friday morning, just two weeks after her brush with death.Friends and family of Kyla Sobers-Batties will join police officers as she is released from Methodist Hospital.The Cobble Hill High School senior was struck by a stray bullet while hanging out with friends in Nicholas Naquan Heyward Jr. Park near the Gowanus Houses in Boerum Hill on October 1.She underwent successful surgery to remove bullet fragments and was in a medically induced coma for a time.Police are looking to talk to three young men spotted on surveillance following the shooting.So far, no arrests have been made.Local organizers set up a GoFundMe page to help with her medical expenses.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------