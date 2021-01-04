Salvation Army mobile canteen, 2 other vehicles set on fire in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Salvation Army Harlem Temple Corps Community Center in Harlem was vandalized early Monday morning.
The vandal or vandals broke into the mobile canteen, which is equipped with a full kitchen and bathroom, and used the cooktop's gas line to set the fire.
The canteen will cost approximately $250,000 to replace.
Two other vehicles in addition to the mobile canteen were also set on fire.
The Mobile Canteens are used to serve tens of thousands of first responders and victims during disasters such as COVID, Katrina, and Superstorm Sandy.
The Harlem Corps. has been undergoing renovations and had to shut down the gas in its kitchen, so the Mobile Canteen was vital for serving those in need due to COVID, unemployment, and food insecurity.
It had been serving 300 people per day at the Harlem Corps. before the vandalism.
If you'd like to help the Salvation Army of Greater New York replace its mobile canteen and repair its property, text "canteen" to 91999 to donate to the Salvation Army or visit SalvationArmyNY.org/canteen.
