Dog rescued from 'suspicious' vehicle with apparent hoax device at Queens Place Mall

UPDATE: The suspicious package in the @NYPD110Pct has been deemed a hoax device.



Immediately upon responding to the initial scene, officers from @NYPDCT and @NYPDSpecialops rescued this husky that was trapped inside the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/Ik9Q8ZEo6q — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 4, 2021

WATCH as Deputy Commissioner Miller and @FDNY update the media on today's suspicious vehicle at Queens Place Mall. pic.twitter.com/AUuwBXpjCc — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 4, 2021

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- The Queens Place Mall was evacuated Monday morning due to a suspicious package. The NYPD gave the all clear sometime after 10 a.m.A suspicious vehicle was first spotted around 8:30 a.m.It had a small can-like object attached to it, which may have been an intentional hoax. A Black Lives Matter sign was attached to the can.Additionally, NYPD officers rescued a husky that was trapped inside the vehicle. They immediately gave the dog some water. It is not known how long the dog was left inside.Police are looking for the driver of the vehicle.----------