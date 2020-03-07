Society

Students, teachers at school in Connecticut raise money for classmate suffering from brain disease

GREENWICH, Connnecticut (WABC) -- Students and teachers at a school in Connecticut are helping raise awareness and money for a fellow classmate suffering from a brain disease.

That student is fourth grader, Sam Buck, who suffers from Vanishing White Matter Disease, also known as 'VWM', which is a genetic disorder that affects the nervous system.

Buck was diagnosed with the disease in 2013 at the age of two.

Despite living with VWM, Buck is one of the happiest kids you will ever meet.

Students and faculty at Glenville School in Greenwich, Connecticut are helping out by selling items like hats and keychains.

If you would like to help out Sam and others suffering from VWM, you can order a hat or keychain online.

All proceeds will go to the VWM Families Foundation, a charity organization started by Sam's family.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygreenwichconnecticuthealthcharityschoolbe kind
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News