Students, teachers at school in Connecticut raise money for classmate suffering from brain disease

GREENWICH, Connnecticut (WABC) -- Students and teachers at a school in Connecticut are helping raise awareness and money for a fellow classmate suffering from a brain disease.
That student is fourth grader, Sam Buck, who suffers from Vanishing White Matter Disease, also known as 'VWM', which is a genetic disorder that affects the nervous system.
Buck was diagnosed with the disease in 2013 at the age of two.
Despite living with VWM, Buck is one of the happiest kids you will ever meet.
Students and faculty at Glenville School in Greenwich, Connecticut are helping out by selling items like hats and keychains.
If you would like to help out Sam and others suffering from VWM, you can order a hat or keychain online.
All proceeds will go to the VWM Families Foundation, a charity organization started by Sam's family.
