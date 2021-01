More local arrests in Capitol insurrection, including NYC sanitation worker

Thomas Fee of Freeport, New York allegedly texted a witness saying he was at the "tip of the spear" inside the Capitol during the siege. He has been arrested and charged. pic.twitter.com/weM7lcHRGO — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) January 18, 2021

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A New York City sanitation worker is now facing charges after a video allegedly showed him inside the capitol during the siege.Video from Citizen App shows the FBI executing a search warrant at Dominick Madden's home in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn Thursday night.That's after the 43-year-old was identified in videos from the siege wearing a QAnon hoodie.Madden was already suspended from the sanitation department without pay after being identified by federal authorities.Earlier this week, FBI arrested a man accused of crushing a Metropolitan Police officer in a doorway in a video that went viral.Authorities say 23-year-old Patrick McCaughey, who allegedly caused the injuries to Officer Daniel Hodges, was arrested around 7 p.m. Tuesday in South Salem.Hodges became stuck in the doorway as insurrectionists attempted to break through the line of uniformed officers who were in place to prevent them from entering the lower west terrace door of the Capitol, and the FBI says McCaughey, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, can be seen using a clear police riot shield to physically push against the left side of Hodges' body.The officer was pinned between the clear police riot shield being held by McCaughey and the lower west terrace door, and he appeared to be loudly crying out in pain.Officials identified McCaughey thanks to a tip from a childhood friend who recognized him, as well as through a selfie posted on social media of McCaughey on the scaffolding of the west front of the Capitol."The vicious attack on Officer Hodges was abhorrent and quintessentially un-American," acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin said. "It is my pledge that anyone involved in violent attacks on law enforcement at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. McCaughey's alleged actions were an assault on Officer Hodges, the Capitol, and the rule of law itself."McCaughey is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; civil disorder; entering restricted building or grounds; and violent entry or disorderly conduct.New York Magistrate Judge Andrew Krause has ordered McCaughey detained pending further proceedings in his case, citing a potential danger he poses to the general public.Federal prosecutors in the hearing noted that if convicted, McCaughey could face a "minimum" of five years in prison for the assault on Officer Hodges.McCaughey was identified as a dual German-U.S. citizen.Authorities say 32-year-old Samuel Fisher, also known as Brad Holiday, was arrested on the street in the vicinity of East 90th Street between First and York avenues on the Upper East Side.A shot gun was found in his Chevy Tahoe SUV, where he sometimes lived, while an assault rifle and a .9mm Glock were found in the Upper East Side apartment where he was staying for the past few days.Fisher allegedly posted photos on social media of himself in front of the Capitol, and also one of him standing in front of a Trump flag holding a handgun with the caption, "Can't wait to bring a liberal back to this freedom palace."He allegedly took several weapons with him to D.C. and was also in possession of a bullet-resistant vest.Authorities say social media posts he wrote included the following:--"We must stand up to these people and take our world back"--"It's time to bring the pain upon them"--"They cant arrest us all man" / "gotta stand up" / "I think there gonna be over a million patriots in DC" / "I'm going there" / "on the 6th"--"Just march on DC on the 6th" / "bring ur guns sr" / "I'll be there man" / "if you wanna roll with" / "you have firearms?" / "i'd exercise my 2A legal rights there"Assistant U.S. Attorney Ben Schrier said - he was at the Capitol for the express purpose of being violent and he was accumulating weapons for the purpose to use them for violence. The federal judge agreed - what tips the scales is the possession of weapons.Fisher bought the guns in upstate New York. He lived there, as well as with friends in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut. Schrier said he could stay there or other places if allowed bail.Edward Jacob Lang, who the FBI says pointed an arrow at himself in a social media post that showed him rioting at the U.S. Capitol, was arrested Saturday in Newburgh and appeared before a judge Tuesday The 26-year-old posted the photo on Instagram, along with several other self-incriminating posts released by the FBI.He also allegedly posted a photo of himself in front of the Capitol with the caption "1776 has commenced," as well as a video of himself amid the chaos with the caption, "I was the leader of Liberty today. Arrest me. You are on the wrong side of history."Other purported posts show him wearing a gas mask with the caption, "Give me liberty or give me death," and another in which he writes, "I ain't done yet."He also posted a photo of himself in the hospital, where he says he was being treated for a gunshot wound to the foot, lacerations to his skull and deep cuts to his body."For freedom and liberty and to defend the American Constitution," he wrote. "Thank you God for the opportunity to help save your children from tyranny. This is only the beginning."Authorities say there were also several photos of him that were captured by Getty Images of the riots. He was ordered held without bail.A retired FDNY firefighter from Long Island is in custody for his alleged involvement in the January 6 siege in Washington, D.C.Thomas Fee, 53, of Freeport, retired last October after 22 years with the FDNY. Charges against him include violent entry and disorderly conduct.Fee allegedly texted a photo to his girlfriend's sibling who inquired if he was at the Capitol, saying he was at the "tip of the spear" inside the building.That photo quickly made its way to the joint terrorism task force.Prosecutors say Fee's white Chevy Tahoe was also detected traveling west on the Verrazzano Narrows Bridge the morning before the riot and then returning one day after the siege.Fee was honored after he rescued 13 people, including a pregnant woman and several children, from flooding during Superstorm Sandy on October 29, 2012. But he also, as a volunteer firefighter in Hempstead in 2004, was suspended for yelling racial slurs at a Black cardiologist who walked past the firehouse on three or four occasions.He was also suspended from the Hempstead Fire Department in 2001 for speaking with the media after rescuing two men. He was awarded the Silver Medal for Valor for his efforts in that rescue a year later.He is being released on $100,000 bond and was ordered to avoid all political gatherings, the U.S. Capitol, and all state capitals. He must also surrender his two guns, a pistol grip shotgun and an antique rifle.Federal prosecutors also recommended evaluation and treatment for substance abuse and mental health treatment.Also Tuesday, a 20-year-old man from Staten Island who is facing charges for his alleged involvement in the siege appeared before a judge and will be released on $250,000 bond.Nicolas Moncada was taken into custody Monday morning at his Taunton Street home in Bay Terrace two weeks after he live-streamed his activities at the Capitol.The FBI released a statement following Moncada's arrest, saying in part, "For those still thinking of employing violence to interfere with our Nation's laws and institutions, our message is simple - don't do it.""There are obviously troubling conduct alleged here, entering the Capitol as part of a mob and then boasting about storming the Capitol," Assistant U.S. Attorney David Kessler said. "(Nevertheless), we believe the bail is sufficient under the circumstances."As part of his bond agreement, Moncada must surrender his passport and is barred from participating in any political rallies or social media exchanges. He is also not allowed to enter the U.S. Capitol or any state capital.Neighbors were shocked at the arrest. Vin Cigna said he's known Moncada since he was born."He's a wonderful kid, as a matter of fact, he's an art student," he said. "And the only reason why he's doing what he's doing is because of the pandemic. Never had a problem in his life. He's not a rabble rouser or terrorist, has no such intentions. He's an excellent kid with an excellent character who's right now in limbo like we all are with the pandemic. But he went there. He's pro-Trump. And went there to try to protest peacefully and got involved...Everybody has the right to protest no matter what side of the aisle you're on, as long as it's peaceful."In fact, the FBI said they were tipped off about Moncada's involvement in the riots by the Office of Public Safety at the Fashion Institute of Technology, where several faculty members and students recognized him from social media posts -- including his own -- that showed first-person accounts of the riots."He shouldn't have been there, because you're really not supposed to be inside of a restricted place," Cigna said. "But if he went in there, he just went in there and did nothing, I don't see why this had to happen. You could come and investigate...and ask people before coming in like storm troopers in the middle of the night to arrest someone on a federal holiday. That's just not right."FIT released a statement Monday saying Moncada is not currently a student and has not been enrolled since May 2020. He has not earned an FIT degree and was majoring in illustration.Moncada also posted on his Instagram account a photograph of himself that authorities say was taken inside the Capitol and captioned, "Outside Pelosi's office."He is also alleged to have interacted with commenters on his social media accounts in which he incriminated himself as being part of those who stormed the Capitol."We're talking about a 20-year-old kid who went there to voice his opinion like everyone of us has the free right to do, and you don't come with that kind of armament," Cigna said. "This was all overkill. This was a publicity overkill...The amount of force was excessive."----------