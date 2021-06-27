San Gennaro to return in September after one-year hiatus due to pandemic

On Sunday, organizers announced the festival will take place in September in Manhattan's Little Italy. This means the return of food, games, and the cannoli eating contest.
The festival returns after a one-year hiatus because of the pandemic.
Visitors will notice a number of new safety measures. There will be sanitizing stations every 10 feet. Also, most vendors must be vaccinated,
The Feast of San Gennaro pays homage to the patron saint of Naples.
The festival will run from September 16-26.
ALSO READ | Curtain lifts on first full-capacity Broadway show since pandemic began
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip