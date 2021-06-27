San Gennaro to return in September after one-year hiatus due to pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10835710" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With most COVID restrictions lifted, the curtain was lifted on the first Broadway show with 100 percent capacity.

LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan -- The annual Feast of San Gennaro is back.On Sunday, organizers announced the festival will take place in September in Manhattan's Little Italy. This means the return of food, games, and the cannoli eating contest.The festival returns after a one-year hiatus because of the pandemic.Visitors will notice a number of new safety measures. There will be sanitizing stations every 10 feet. Also, most vendors must be vaccinated,The Feast of San Gennaro pays homage to the patron saint of Naples.The festival will run from September 16-26.----------