Sandy-damaged home under construction collapses on Long Island

EMBED </>More Videos

Stacey Sager has the latest in Babylon.

BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) --
A house on risers on Long Island came crashing down Friday morning, temporarily pinning a construction worker in the debris.

It happened on Coppertree Lane in Babylon around 9 a.m.

The house was damaged during Superstorm Sandy and was under repair, lifted on temporary risers.

The collapse happened as workers were attempting to lower it from those lifts.

Neighbors say the homeowners moved out last May so the repairs could be made, and that this type of incident is particularly demoralizing so many years after the regions was devastated by the storm.

"I looked outside my window, and sure enough, the workers were all running around everywhere," neighbor J.C. Beierle said. "There was one person up top, and I saw them running up and down the ladder trying to help the person that was up top. And I think he got hurt. I hope he's OK."

Six workers were inside the house at the time, and one of them suffered a fractured leg while he was on the second floor of the home.

"I think that's just horrible," neighbor Matthew Lauri said. "And I think people should be able to get their houses fixed right away so something this tragic doesn't happen."

Attempts are being made to notify the homeowners. The injured worker was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
collapseconstruction accidentsuperstorm sandyBabylonSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
School bus driver finds boy dead of hit-and-run at bus stop
Girl bites into pin in Halloween candy
Police: Parent assaults 11-year-old football player at game
Pipe bomb suspect agrees to NYC transfer, held without bail
3 women wanted for beating wig store employee in Queens
49ers cheerleader takes a knee before Raiders game
Lessons learned: Bodega owner saves teen from attack
Passengers flee out windows on wild ride to Queen Mary
Show More
Video: Teens on scooter mow down man on LI sidewalk
Armored truck stolen and dumped in Valley Stream
Prosecutor: Baby died after maggot infestation, diaper rash
Reward offered in unsolved murder of young couple on LI
Hate graffiti found written inside Brooklyn synagogue
More News