On the scene of a bad house collapse in Babylon. Coppertree Lane. Just like another we covered 2 years ago. These homes were still damaged from #superstormsandy, and now this. At noon. #sandydamage #suffolkcounty @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/ZBnuSFuf4i — Stacey Sager (@staceysager7) November 2, 2018

A house on risers on Long Island came crashing down Friday morning, temporarily pinning a construction worker in the debris.It happened on Coppertree Lane in Babylon around 9 a.m.The house was damaged during Superstorm Sandy and was under repair, lifted on temporary risers.The collapse happened as workers were attempting to lower it from those lifts.Neighbors say the homeowners moved out last May so the repairs could be made, and that this type of incident is particularly demoralizing so many years after the regions was devastated by the storm."I looked outside my window, and sure enough, the workers were all running around everywhere," neighbor J.C. Beierle said. "There was one person up top, and I saw them running up and down the ladder trying to help the person that was up top. And I think he got hurt. I hope he's OK."Six workers were inside the house at the time, and one of them suffered a fractured leg while he was on the second floor of the home."I think that's just horrible," neighbor Matthew Lauri said. "And I think people should be able to get their houses fixed right away so something this tragic doesn't happen."Attempts are being made to notify the homeowners. The injured worker was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital.----------