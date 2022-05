Uvalde shooting: Sandy Hook Promise urges vigilance of warning signs

EMBED >More News Videos Reena Roy has more on the tragic murders of 19 students and 2 teachers in Texas.

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- For parents of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, Tuesday's mass shooting in Texas brings them back to that tragic day in Newtown.Nicole Hockley and Mark Barden both lost their sons nearly 10 years ago, and in the aftermath, they formed Sandy Hook Promise with a mission to stop school shootings.In the wake of Uvalde, they're urging everyone to keep an eye out for warning signs."How do you teach knowing the signs?" Hockley said. "How do we prepare for this more at a community and school and district level, a family level, so that when our children need help, we get them the help we need."Sandy Hook Promise has received more than 80,000 tips, and the organization claims those tips have led to the prevention of dozens of possible acts of violence.They also released the following statement after the shooting urging action: