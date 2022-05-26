Uvalde shooting: Sandy Hook Promise urges vigilance of warning signs

Nicole Hockley and Mark Barden both lost their sons nearly 10 years ago, and in the aftermath, they formed Sandy Hook Promise with a mission to stop school shootings.
In the wake of Uvalde, they're urging everyone to keep an eye out for warning signs.
"How do you teach knowing the signs?" Hockley said. "How do we prepare for this more at a community and school and district level, a family level, so that when our children need help, we get them the help we need."
Sandy Hook Promise has received more than 80,000 tips, and the organization claims those tips have led to the prevention of dozens of possible acts of violence.
They also released the following statement after the shooting urging action:
"We are grieving with the families of the innocent lives taken in this horrific tragedy. Nineteen children will never come home from school. We know firsthand the unspeakable pain and darkness that descended on Uvalde today. Nearly 10 years ago, our sons, Dylan and Daniel, went to school and never came home.
"All of us at Sandy Hook Promise are devastated by this shooting, haunted by the shocking similarities to the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy. We are sickened under the weight of our sadness as we watch another community of families suffering their worst nightmare.
"Having lived through a mass shooting, still enduring the pain of our own children being killed in their first-grade classrooms by senseless violence, we know that nothing is going to bring back the precious lives lost in Uvalde. We know that the road ahead for the Robb Elementary School community will be incredibly difficult. We want to offer the families our compassion and commitment to honor their loved ones, along with ours, as we continue our mission to end gun violence. We also offer ourselves to them, in whatever way we can be of service to their needs.
"For everyone else waking up today - take a moment as you send your child to school and imagine what the Uvalde community is experiencing. Take your heartache, your fear, your anger and sadness, and channel them into action. We must take action today and every day until this epidemic of violence ends. Call on your elected officials to pass commonsense legislation now that protects the safety and lives of children. This can be done while upholding second amendment rights. Now is the time to take bold action; as a country, how much longer can we stand by while innocent children continue to be killed?"
