Hoboken SantaCon bar crawl returns

The SantaCon bar crawl kicked off in Hoboken, New Jersey on Saturday, one weekend after it hit Manhattan.

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- The SantaCon bar crawl kicked off in Hoboken on Saturday, one weekend after it hit Manhattan.

The bar crawl was expected to attract thousands to the city, but it hasn't always been welcome.

In past years, crowds got rowdy. Fights leading to arrests and the cost of police overtime and cleanup have led to elected officials saying they would prefer SantaCon to end.

However, it continued this year, with drinking beginning around 10 a.m.

At least nine bars were on the list of participating locations this year.

Hoboken's SantaCon was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but returned in 2021 with a full vaccination requirement for indoor bars.

