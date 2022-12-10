SantaCon 2022 is back to make NYC more merry; map shows bars, streets participating in event

Crowds of people dressed in their finest holiday apparel will be moving through NYC in what will be a merry holiday party.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- If you're planning on being in NYC Saturday, expect to see some very jolly Santas around town.

They'll be enjoying more than eggnog because Santacon is back.

The party kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday and whether you plan on joining in on the fun, or if you want to avoid the shenanigans, the event provides a map of all streets and businesses involved in the festivities.

The event starts around Broadway and 40th Street, with a giant dance party that will pump everyone up before heading to participating bars and clubs, including John Sullivan's at 210 West 35th Street, Pando39 by Sixth Avenue and Stags Head at 252 East 51st Street.

Meanwhile, the MTA is doing its part to make sure things don't get too merry. The MTA is banning alcohol on Metro-North and the Long Island Railroad Saturday morning until noon on Sunday.

More cops than usual will be patrolling trains to make sure no one ends up on the naughty list.

In the last decade alone, organizers have raised over $900,000 for charitable through Santacon.

