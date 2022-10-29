Former NYC Transit president Sarah Feinberg punched while standing at Chelsea intersection

Sarah Feinberg, former president of the MTA, was randomly punched in the face in Chelsea earlier this week.

CHELSEA, New York (WABC) -- Former interim New York City Transit President Sarah Feinberg was the victim of a random attack in Chelsea.

The 45-year-old was punched in the face on October 20, while waiting to cross the street near the corner of 6th Ave. and 23rd St.

Police say Feinberg and her attacker did not speak before she was punched, and the suspect was able to get away.

Feinberg, who left the MTA last year, declined any medical attention for the swelling to her face.

