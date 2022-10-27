Eyewitness News special: Sandy 10 years later

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eyewitness News is taking a look at some of the lessons learned from Superstorm Sandy after the storm served as a wake-up call, showing us how vulnerable we really are.

It's been 10 years since the flooding, the fires and the loss -- but it has also been a decade of rebuilding and making sure we are ready for the next superstorm.

We are looking back at some of the most memorable moments from a decade ago, but we are also looking forward.

How prepared are we for the next superstorm

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg guided us through the storm 10 years ago, and now he's looking at how prepared we are for the next super storm.

He reports from Staten Island:

Long Island coastline

Communities on Long Island's coastline were hit hard by Sandy.

In Suffolk County, the storm surge breached Fire Island where FEMA regulations now require new homes must be at least 18 feet higher along the water.

Meanwhile, in Nassau County, Long Beach suffered extreme damage. N.J. Burkett was there 10 years ago and returned to see how people have rebuilt.

New Jersey rebuilds

In New Jersey, there has been a growing debate along the shore: to build or not to build sand dunes.

The fight got so heated in some communities that eminent domain is being used to obtain private property.

Anthony Johnson, who rode out the storm in Long Branch 10 years ago, is taking a further look.

Breezy Point 10 years later

Some of the worst damage from Superstorm Sandy happened in the beach communities of Queens, including Rockaway and Breezy Point.

Massive amounts of water flooded inland and came into contact with electrical power systems.

It resulted in hundreds of fires that lit up the night. Many homes were damaged or destroyed -- more than 120 were leveled in Breezy Point alone.

Anchors Bill Ritter and Sade Baderinwa returned to Breezy Point to talk to the people who saved lives, and the people whose lives were turned upside down:

NYU Children revisited

Some of the most frightening images on the night Sandy hit were outside NYU Langone.

The hospital lost power and was evacuated, and among the patients were newborn babies that had to be delicately taken out.

Kemberly Richardson was there 10 years ago and spoke to some of the families involved -- including one of the children.

WATCH: Eyewitness News Town Hall | Superstorm Sandy: 10 years later

