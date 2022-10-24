Eyewitness News Town Hall | Superstorm Sandy: 10 years later

Join Eyewitness News all week as we reflect on Superstorm Sandy 10 years later.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As the 10-year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy nears this week, Eyewitness News is hosting a town hall to remember and reflect a decade later.

We will host a live panel discussion on the storm, continuing recovery efforts, mental health and more.

We will also discuss the biggest lessons and takeaways from the storm and share how families can prepare for hurricanes and storms in the future.

Join us Wednesday at 5 p.m. wherever you stream ABC7NY.

And on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m., don't miss our 30-minute special reporting from the hardest-hit neighborhoods and how they have rebuilt stronger and better.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.