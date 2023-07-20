Legacy of woman who died after cancer diagnosis lives on through nonprofit

HOMEWOOD, Ill. -- A strong legacy is not something most 25-year-olds have, but Kennedy Parker has made an impact on people she knew and even some she didn't.

"Cancer doesn't have me, I just have cancer," she said.

She had a zest for life like no other and a smile that was infectious. She cared about being in deep, meaningful relationships with others. And her care for others even persisted while she was undergoing cancer treatment.

In 2016, shortly after she turned 21, Parker was diagnosed with sarcoma cancer. The next year would include countless days and nights in the hospital.

But the thing that kept her going was her mom, Darnesha Evans, and her support network of friends and family.

"There was nothing we ever needed because it was always provided," Parker's mom said. "We didn't have to pay for parking, food was always ready for us when we got home. I mean they say it takes a village, but I felt like we had a kingdom from the love we received."

But because of all the love and support Parker was getting, it made it apparent to her when other kids and teens didn't receive anything, or sometimes didn't even have a parent by their bedside.

She had an idea for a nonprofit with the mission to provide comfort to people battling cancer. And thus, Project Kennedy was born.

Parker was cancer-free in April of 2018, and she and her mom got right to work forming this new nonprofit.

Creating an organization wasn't the only thing keeping Parker busy. As Evans said, "even cancer couldn't stop Kennedy."

While still attending her college classes, she joined the Sigma Gamma Rho sorority, became a member of the National Council of Negro Women and even published a book, entitled "Cancer Picked the Wrong Chick: The Story of a Sarcoma Warrior."

For almost two years, life was getting back to normal for Parker. But in the summer of 2020, her cancer returned, and the doctors said she wouldn't be returning home this time.

Evans cherished the last few weeks she had with her daughter, and said Parker had a major wish that her organization, Project Kennedy, flourish and help hundreds of cancer patients.

Now, Evans felt like she had her marching orders, and she is working with a loving team of family and friends to keep Parker's organization and her legacy going.

Project Kennedy provides families dealing with cancer with gift cards to purchase necessities, care packages sent to the hospitals, handmade blankets, toys and gifts for kids and so much more.

They hold annual events throughout the year, but their biggest is a walkathon that they call "Walk for a Friend."

"The beautiful part of this event is that you can walk in the name of whomever you want to, whether it's your parents, your kid, your siblings, a friend, whoever it may be, you can walk for them," Evans said.

Project Kennedy's Fourth Annual "Walk for a Friend" will be held on Aug. 5 at James Hart Middle School in Homewood, and then a virtual walk will be held the next day on Aug. 6.

You can register and support them be visiting their website at www.projectkennedy.com.