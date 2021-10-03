lottery

Powerball jackpot increases to $670 million after Saturday night drawing

Watch the Powerball drawings on Mondays, Wednesday and Saturdays at abc7ny.com/lottery
EMBED <>More Videos

Powerball jackpot increases to $670 million after Saturday night drawing

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's still no word if anyone hit the jackpot in Saturday's $635 million Powerball drawing.

The numbers were: 42-38-47-52-28 Powerball: 1

If no one did win, the prize increases to $670 million.

The jackpot ranks as the 6th largest in Powerball history and the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history.

"When the jackpot reaches this level, we have more players jumping into the game, so we are continuously reviewing ticket sales to provide an up-to-date jackpot estimate," said May Scheve Reardon, Powerball Product Group Chair and Missouri Lottery Executive Director.

You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m.

Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

While there was no top winner in Wednesday's drawing, the New York Lottery announced Thursday that one second-prize ticket worth $1 million was sold in Brooklyn. The ticket was purchased at Foster Island Corporation at 9702 Foster Avenue.

And the New Jersey State Lottery announced three $50,000 winners in the Garden State, one each in Woodbridge, Clifton and Elizabeth.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citynew yorkwestchester countynassau countynew jerseyconnecticutjackpotpowerballu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
Powerball numbers drawn for $635 million jackpot
Powerball jackpot surges again; $1 million ticket sold in Brooklyn
Drowning victim found with $45K winning jackpot ticket in pocket
Powerball jackpot worth $580 million for Wednesday night's drawing
TOP STORIES
Photo of suspects released after teen girl shot in head by bullet
Gabby Petito family joins Twitter, calls on Laundrie to surrender
Body believed to be Miya Marcano has been found, Florida sheriff says
AccuWeather: Warm end to weekend ahead of showers
Driver killed after gasoline tanker crashes and burns in NJ
Multiple shootings leave 5 people injured in less than an hour in NJ
Pacific Airshow soars over Huntington Beach
Show More
Fire rips through NYC residence; 16 hurt, including young child
California to require COVID-19 vaccines for schoolchildren
Helicopter, small plane crash mid-air, killing 2
Man struck, killed by NYC train after reportedly subway surfing
Women's marches sweep the US in support of reproductive rights
More TOP STORIES News