2 dead in single-car crash on Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers

The one-car crash happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes.
Video showed heavy damage to vehicle and several police units on the scene.
Southbound traffic was being diverted off the parkway at Rumsey Road (Exit 4) as the investigation into the deadly crash got underway.
Motorists were advised to use the New York Thruway instead.
