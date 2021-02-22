NY father-to-be killed, brother injured when gender reveal device explodes

It happened just before noon Sunday, with state police responding to a report of an explosion.
Authorities say the investigation revealed that 28-year-old Christopher Pekny was building a device to be used at a child gender reveal party.
The device exploded, resulting in Pekny's death. State police confirm he was the father-to-be.
His brother, 27-year-old Michael Pekny, was transported to Garnet Medical Center in Middletown.
The incident remains under investigation by the New York State Police and the New York State Police Bomb Disposal Unit.
