Extra Time: Latest on arrest connected to NJ councilwoman's death

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with an arrest in the shooting death of Sayreville, New Jersey Councilwoman Eunice Dwomfour.

On Tuesday, authorities announced the arrest of 28-year-old Rashid Ali Bynum. They say the suspect knew the victim.

Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Johnson had the latest.

Here are the other major headlines from Tuesday's show:

Bronx baby killed

Police have released new information about what led up to the death of a 3-month-old baby who was found along the Major Deegan Expressway. Damion Comager, the baby's 23-year-old father, was arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter on Monday. Officials say Comager told the baby's grandfather that he shook her because she wouldn't stop crying. He later found his daughter, Genevieve, was dead.

SoHo apartment fire

A 95-year-old man has died and his 71-year-old son was critically injured in an apartment fire in SoHo. Officials say flames broke out on the fourth floor of the building on Sullivan Street just before 9 p.m. Neighbors say the fire smelled electrical and that they didn't her a smoke detector go off. Video from inside the building shows water damage to some neighboring apartments.

Legal Aid Society attorney reacts to NYC migrant housing

We take a closer look at another plan to provide a temporary home to asylum seeking migrants pouring into New York City. The latest location is a former prison in Harlem built in 1914. It no longer has cells, just room for those migrants desperately in need of a place to stay. So far, more than 70,000 have arrived, costing billions. Eyewitness News reporter NJ Burkett spoke with Joshua Goldfein of the Legal Aid Society about the latest location for temporary housing, as well as the nuances of suddenly providing care to people from around the globe.

