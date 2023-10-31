At least one person was killed in a crash in Sayreville, New Jersey on Tuesday. Shannon Sohn reports live over the scene from NewsCopter 7.

At least 1 person killed after crash in Sayreville, NJ

SAYREVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- At one person was killed in a crash in Sayreville, New Jersey Tuesday afternoon.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene of the crash located at Bordentown Avenue just east of Browns Road near a water treatment plant.

The crash appeared to involve a box truck and another vehicle.

At least one person was killed. It's not clear if there were any other injuries.

Bordentown Avenue is currently closed in both directions due to the crash.

An investigation is underway.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

