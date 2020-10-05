2 workers rescued from dangling scaffolding in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- First responders were on the scene after a scaffolding collapse was reported in Lower Manhattan.The FDNY says a call came in at 9:10 a.m. Monday for reports of two workers hanging from some scaffolding at 250 Vessey Street.Video from Citizen App showed a scaffolding dangling from the side of the building.The two workers were safely rescued wearing harnesses into the 20th floor of the building around 10 a.m.There were no reports of injuries to the workers or rescuers.----------