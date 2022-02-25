School bus employees attacked in Brooklyn parking lot

Video shows the group chasing and then attacking one of the men.
Both victims are 70 years old.
It happened early Thursday morning in a parking lot on 49th Street in Borough Park.
The suspects kicked and punched one of the victims repeatedly.
They also stole several cell phone chargers from the buses before taking off.
One victim was taken to an area hospital. He is expected to be okay.
Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspects.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
ALSO READ | Mayor Adams' subway safety plan begins after several violent incidents in NYC
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip