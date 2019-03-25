Crime & Safety

School bus driver accused of kissing teenage girl on his bus in Suffolk County

EMBED <>More Videos

Joel Cedeno is due back in court on May 21st.

By Eyewitness News
PATCHOGUE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A school bus driver in Suffolk County is facing charges, accused of kissing a teenage girl.

Joel Cedeno, 62, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say he asked a 15-year-old girl, who was the sole passenger on his bus, to hug him last Tuesday morning.

When she offered to shake his hand, police say Cedeno kissed her.

The girl's mother reported the incident to Patchogue-Medford School District which alerted the police.

Cedeno is due back in court on May 21st.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetypatchoguesuffolk countyschool busbus driverchild endangerment
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NYPD: Man shot by police after igniting cars, taking out knife
Video: Woman fights off groper with umbrella in NYC
AccuWeather: Cooler start to workweek
Mueller report: Trump campaign did not coordinate with Russia in 2016
New Jersey couple rescued after nightmare cruise
Police: Thief tied up man inside Manhattan restaurant, stole $8,000
Must-read stories from the weekend
Show More
NJ lawmakers near vote on legalizing recreational marijuana
Dr. Dre faces backlash after bragging of daughter's acceptance to USC
Suspect charged after elderly woman kicked on subway
2nd Parkland student dies of apparent suicide in a week
In campaign kickoff speech, Gillibrand calls Trump a coward
More TOP STORIES News