Bus crash NB on the @NJTurnpike at milepost 79.9. Lanes closures in both the local and express lanes. Tprs. on scene investigating. Still determining injuries to occupants of bus. No additional information available at this time. Will provide updates when available. #alert — NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) August 11, 2018

42 people were sent to the hospital after a school bus overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike in East Brunswick.Officials say the passengers, both adult and children suffered non-life threatening injuries. No serious injuries or fatalities were reported.Troopers and crews are working to re-open lanes.----------