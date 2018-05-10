SCHOOLS

Lawyer: School 'pooperintendent' accused of defecating on track wants to correct record

HOLMDEL, New Jersey --
The attorney for a school superintendent charged with public defecation says his client wants to correct some falsehoods about his behavior.

Thomas Tramaglini's attorney tells NJ.com that Tramaglini will use a court appearance on May 30 to "rebut some of the falsehoods" that have been spread about him.

Attorney Michael Adams didn't specify what those were.

The 42-year-old Tramaglini is charged with public defecation, lewdness and littering. Authorities say he was caught last week following an early morning run at Holmdel High School's athletic facilities. Police said staff members were watching to see who was leaving human feces on the property on a regular basis.

Tramaglini is superintendent of the school district in Kenilworth, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) from Holmdel. He's on paid leave from his $147,504-a-year job.

