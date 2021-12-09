Juvenile charged for trio of threats at Norwalk schools

Police say he was taken into custody Wednesday, after an exhaustive search, for the incidents at Norwalk High School and P-TECH over the last several days.
"It was definitely a hoax," Police Chief Tom Kulhawik said. "There was really never any real threat to anyone here. But the hoax made it a threat if you understand that."
His parents were said to be surprised but cooperative.
"We had the FBI involved," Kulhawik said. "We were working around the clock to find out who it was."
The first incident, a bomb threat, happened on Wednesday, December 1, one day after the mass shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan that left four students dead and seven people, including a teacher, wounded.
It was followed by reports of an armed person within the school on both December 3 and December 8.
Over the last week, a number of school districts across Connecticut have endured the same. In Hamden, metal detectors had to be installed because of ongoing threats.
"Something like this is so frightening because of the recent incidents around the country," Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling said. "It gets very frightening for parents who don't feel comfortable sending their children to school."
The defendant, who is not being identified due to his age, is charged with threatening, falsely reporting an incident, and breach of peace.
"It's a stupid thing to do," Rilling said. "Hopefully, the fact that an arrest was made would be a deterrent."
The case has been transferred to Juvenile Court.
"We appreciate the hard work of the Norwalk Police Department and all who were involved in identifying the source of these disruptive threats," Superintendent Dr. Alexandra Estrella said.
The ninth anniversary of the Newtown school shooting is next Tuesday, which the district has announced will be a remote learning day.
"Aside from the emotion this day evokes, we often have to deal with calls or anonymous threats that raise levels of stress for the entire school community," Newtown officials said in a statement.
The Norwalk incidents remain under investigation, and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 203-854-3011 or Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111.
Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website or submitted by typing "NORWALKPD" into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411).
