Science

5 astronomy events to look for in 2020: Consecutive supermoons, Halloween Blue Moon, solar eclipse

2020 is the start of a new decade, and with it comes several fascinating astronomy events!

The new year brings four straight supermoons in a row, from February to May, according to AccuWeather.

This means the moon will appear much larger and brighter than normal.

Speaking of moons, look out for a rare Blue Moon on Halloween night. It may look spooky, but the extra-bright moon will light the way for trick-or-treating!

Those living and visiting South America will be treated to a total solar eclipse on Dec.14. This region is super lucky -- they already experienced the astronomical event on July 2, 2019.

Mark your calendars! The Geminid Meteor Shower will illuminate the sky the night of Dec. 13-14. Unlike 2019's shower, the moon will not contest with the sky, making it likely for stargazers to see 150 meteors per hour on a clear night.

Finally, Jupiter and Saturn will meet in a "super conjunction" on Dec. 21. This will be the largest planets' closest encounter in the sky in almost 400 years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencesolar eclipseaccuweathersupermoonu.s. & worldaccuweathermeteor
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Billboard crashes down onto parking lot of Bronx shopping center
Hate crime charges filed against suspect in NY Hanukkah stabbings
Monsey Hanukkah stabbing: What we know about the suspect
NY area leaders vow action after 'senseless' Hanukkah attack
NY woman named Powerball 'First Millionaire of 2020' finalist
Deputies use Taser on 70-year-old who refused entry to her home
Sports reporter's husband reveals last message from wife
Show More
LIST: Top 10 baby names of the decade
Rideshare driver, passenger shot in Brooklyn
Texas church shooting caught on livestream leaves 3 dead
What we know about hero who shot, killed Texas church attacker
New Jersey's minimum wage going up to $11 an hour on January 1
More TOP STORIES News