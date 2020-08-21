Science

Fujiwhara effect: Can 2 hurricanes merge into a megastorm?

The Atlantic hurricane season has become even more active, with multiple storms churning away at once. If two storms get close enough, could they merge into one?

Often, the smaller of the two systems will begin to orbit around the larger storm before the two systems go their separate ways, according to the National Weather Service.

That sort of circling interaction between two storms is known as the Fujiwhara effect.

If the centers of the systems come within 680 miles of each other, though, they could actually merge into one larger storm.

The conditions have to be just right for that to happen, though.

"Albeit common, the Fujiwhara effect is very unstable," explained Oreste Reale, a research meteorologist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. "The two vorticity maxima must be at a certain distance and reach some sort of temporary balance. If one of the two has a drastic change - for example, the lower levels become affected by drag so that the storm enters a rapid weakening - the Fujiwhara effect rapidly vanishes."
Related topics:
scienceabc13 hurricane guideweatherhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman stalked, catcalled by man who exposed himself on subway
Restaurant defies COVID restrictions, offers indoor dining
Service on this subway line could be limited as vandals break 400 windows
Double Trouble: 2 hurricanes could threaten the Gulf coast next week
Baby panda born at National Zoo; mom cradling cub
Cabbie may be scarred for life after slashing attack
Restaurant owners claim liquor authorities targeting them
Show More
7 On Your Side: Tree felled by Isaias stuck on NYC home for a week
Black-owned businesses to get boost from NYC initiative
NYU students' meager meals while quarantining in dorms go viral
Massive fire tears through new apartment complex
11 shootings leave 3 more dead in NYC
More TOP STORIES News