Science

Freeport students blast CubeSat into sky in NASA challenge

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Freeport students blast CubeSat into sky in NASA challenge

FREEPORT, Nassau County (WABC) -- Freeport Public Schools is blasting off into an out-of-this-world competition!

The district is the only one in the state, and one of five nationally, taking part in the U.S. Department of Education/NASA CTE Mission: CubeSat Challenge.

The team at Freeport High School worked four months to put this together their cube satellite or "CubeSat."

All of the materials cost about $250 to build the satellite.

A computer is in the middle, red wires connect to batteries and the black box frame protects it.

"Each of these structured designs was printed and assembled from a 3-D printer and all of the components," Freeport High School teacher Richard Johnson said.

RELATED | Man from Queens playing key role in Mars rover mission
EMBED More News Videos

The rover landed safely on the Red Planet last week and now the SuperCam will analyze terrain the rover cannot reach.



The student-designed 10cm cube nanosatellite prototype was launched into the sky Tuesday afternoon.

The launch was part of the challenge's Flight Week.

If successful and selected as the winner of the U.S. DOE/NASA competition, Freeport's CubeSat will be launched into space by NASA!

The nanosatellite will simultaneously feed research gathered in space to Freeport students for their own analysis and use.

This project nurtures big science dreams but also teaches perseverance.

"Whenever we tested any component, we always failed the first time and then they would have to do it again the students were frustrated they had to work through frustration," Freeport District Science Director Dr. Vincent Pereira said.

The launch was conducted via drone, under the FAA airspace limits, to test the CubeSat's ability to gather environmental observations that will study the differences in heat absorption and retention between urban and rural areas.

As finalists, Freeport received a cash prize, development kits, and expert mentorship donated to the U.S. DOE by Arduino, Blue Origin, Chevron, EnduroSat, LEGO Education, Magnitude.io, MIT Media Lab Space Exploration Initiative and XinaBox to help design the CubeSat nanosatellite.

Another scientist who worked on a CubeSat was NASA Engineer Mimi Aung, who headed up the team that just flew the first helicopter on Mars. She worked on one in college 30 years ago - not bad company.

RELATED | NASA successfully completes second, more challenging Mars helicopter flight
EMBED More News Videos

The Ingenuity helicopter has successfully completed its historic flight on Mars and safely landed back on the surface, according to NASA.



So win or lose, these students and their teachers have already come out on top.


----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencefreeportnassau countycompetitionnasasatellitesspaceteachersschool competitionstudents
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD officer struck, killed on Long Island Expressway
Family, neighbors mourn loss of NYPD Officer Tsakos
REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2023 due to pandemic
CDC issues new outdoor mask guidance for fully vaccinated people
2 women fatally stabbed inside Upper Manhattan apartment
Bon Jovi performing drive-in concert for 1 night only
No appointments needed at NY mass vaccination sites for those 16 & older
Show More
Exclusive: Charter school founder accused of stealing $218,000+
Suspect arrested in vicious, unprovoked assault on Asian man in NYC
CT Senate to vote on bill ending vaccine religious exemptions
2 NJ police officers charged in attack, filing false report
Tri-State reacts to CDC easing restrictions on wearing masks outdoors
More TOP STORIES News