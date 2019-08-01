A Long Island school's message in a bottle science experiment found 47 years later

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5435981" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A bottle with a handwritten note inside was recently discovered on the shore of Bellport Bay. It was written 47 years ago.

BROOKHAVEN, Long Island (WABC) -- A piece of history was found in Brookhaven, along the south bay that dates back almost 50 years ago.Long Island Community Journalist, Alex Ciccarone, shows us exactly what treasure was washed up ashore.East Patchogue resident Susan Hennes was walking along the shore of Bellport Bay, searching the sand for beach glass and coins, when she discovered a glass bottle with a metal swing-top cap.Inside, she found a folded-up note."I noticed there was something inside and I didn't know what it might have been until I got home and pulled it out and I was reading it, and I like wow this is awesome," said Susan Hennes.It turns out the handwritten message, dated Dec. 1, 1972, explained that the bottle was a science experiment from students at William Floyd High School who were studying the currents around Fire Island.Curiosity led Hennes to the teacher who launched the experiment - now retired - science teacher William Kiriazis."We would launch these bottles with information to get in touch with us depending on where they found it, so we can map out the currents, but this was found yesterday here on the great south bay in brookhaven and this is 47 years later," said Kiriazis. "Needless to say I was quite shocked. In fact most of the bottles we launched we got back the information from whoever found them, but there were a couple that were lost, this was another one that was lost, but now found."The bottle along with the note will be returned to where it's journey began - back in the halls of William Floyd High School."I got a message this morning from, Facebook. It said check this out. Two students of mine from the 1970s that were reminiscing about there time in this class and all the experiences that they had and thnat really made me feel good. Its very heartwarming if i may sue that term to see that. That people you know its over 40 years ago and people still have found remembrances of their experiences," said Kiriazis.The bottle and message will be placed in the museum section where the school's history is honored.----------