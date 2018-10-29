NEW YORK (WABC) --New video shows NASA breaking a world record and takes us a step closer on the mission to Mars.
The 180-pound parachute deployed in just four-tenths of a second.
That's twice the speed of sound, setting a new record.
It's the final test for the parachute which will be used in the Mars 2020 mission.
The powerful parachute is needed for the heaviest payload yet to hit the surface of the red planet.
