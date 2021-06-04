2nd woman accuses Scott Stringer of sexual misconduct, New York Times reports

Teresa Logan tells the New York Times that Stringer groped her and made unwanted sexual advances towards her nearly three decades ago.
Logan says in 1992, she was a waitress and bartender at an establishment on the Upper West Side that was co-founded and run in part by Stringer.
She tells the Times that Stringer once groped her as she carried trays, tried to kiss her outside of the workplace, and often made her feel uncomfortable.
"While I do not remember Ms. Logan, if I ever did anything to make her uncomfortable, I am sorry," Stringer said in a statement to Eyewitness News.
ALSO READ | Tensions simmer among candidates during 1st in-person NYC mayoral debate on WABC
A little more than a month ago, similar allegations were made against Stringer.
Jean Kim, who worked as an intern on a 2001 campaign with Stringer, accused him of making unwanted sexual advances towards her.
"Scott Stringer repeatedly groped me, put his hands on my thighs," she said at a press conference in April.
Stringer has denied those allegations, and he has continued to campaign despite some calls for him to drop out of the race.
"Yes, and my reaction is I'm going to take it to the streets and win this election," he said following the initial allegations. "Because I have a 30-year record, a record of integrity and honesty, and let the voters decide."
And on a taping of Up Close last month, he said it's now up to voters to decide who is telling the truth.
"Allegations need to be corroborated," he said. "There needs to be an airing and a transparency, and that's all I'm asking for."
ALSO READ | NYC elections: What is ranked-choice voting?
Lawyer and activist Maya Wiley, who is also running for mayor, accused Stringer of trying to smear and intimidate Kim.
But another group of women defended Stringer, calling him honest and ethical.
"I firmly believe that all survivors of harassment have the right to come forward," Stringer said after the allegations were made. "I will reserve further comment until this person has had the opportunity to share their story. For now, let me say without equivocation: these allegations are untrue and do not reflect my interactions with anyone, including any woman or member of my staff."
Meanwhile, a group of local politicians including Sen. Jessica Ramos, Rep. Jamaal Bowman, state senators Alessandra Biaggi, Julia Salazar, Gustavo Rivera, and assembly members Yuh-Line Niou and Catalina Cruz rescinded their endorsement of Stringer.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip