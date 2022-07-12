boat accident

22 rescued from sinking boat in Sea Isle City, NJ

According to officials, the passengers were on board the Starfish when it began taking on water near Townsend Inlet Bridge.
EMBED <>More Videos

22 rescued from sinking boat in Sea Isle City, NJ

SEA ISLE CITY, New Jersey -- Twenty-two passengers had to be rescued from a sinking fishing charter boat Monday in Sea Isle City, New Jersey.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the passengers were on board the Starfish when it began taking on water near the Townsend Inlet Bridge.

"Starfish reportedly collided with the Townsend Inlet Bridge and suffered a gash in the starboard hull, causing a few compartments to flood," officials said.

Nearby good Samaritans helped rescue the passengers, bringing them to a nearby dock.



No one was hurt, but the boat's owners say it will be inoperable for some time.

Authorities said there is no damage to fuel tanks and no pollution has been reported.



The Starfish released this statement on the incident:

"Thank you for the kind messages, calls and comments we have received so far regarding the incident this afternoon. We are hopeful however the boat does have damage and will be inoperable for some time. All passengers, mate and captain are okay. If you have upcoming scheduled trips we will be reaching out one by one, please give us some time to do so. We will be back!"

MORE NEWS: 7 On Your Side Investigates: New York City eviction notices double, and help is running out
EMBED More News Videos

Many people are struggling financially, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, going to bed every night worried they'll be evicted. Dan Krauth has the story.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseyjersey shorerescuenew jersey newsboat accident
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BOAT ACCIDENT
Cruise ship hits iceberg in Alaska, returns to Seattle for repairs
Massive boat fire forces passengers, dogs to jump overboard
Firefighter visiting NYC from Belgium dies in FDNY boat crash
2 missing, 10 rescued after kayakers go over Virginia dam
TOP STORIES
Man says he was assaulted trying to help woman being attacked
NYC shares steps people should take in event of nuclear attack
COVID cases increase in NYC as BA.5 subvariant spreads in US
WABC-TV news director Rehan Aslam dies following glioblastoma battle
Child sexually assaulted several times, police search for SI suspect
Chief judge of top New York court to leave at end of August
More monkeypox vaccination slots open today in NYC
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Hot with PM storms
More images from NASA's new powerful telescope to be revealed today
Manhattanhenge 2022: When and where to watch in New York City
Jan. 6 hearing to focus on Trump's 'siren call' to extremists
Marion Barber death: Ex-NFL player died of heat stroke
More TOP STORIES News