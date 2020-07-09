Search for 5-year-old boy in waters off Perth Amboy, 17-year-old rescued

PERTH AMBOY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A search is underway for a 5-year-old boy who went missing in the waters off Perth Amboy, New Jersey, Thursday afternoon.

A 17-year-old boy has already been rescsued.

The NYPD responded to a call for assistance from Perth Amboy, which reported people in the water around 2:40 p.m.

The search is in a marina area off Water Street and Lewis Street

NYPD Harbor, Aviation, New Jersey State Police and the Coast Guard are all involved in the operation.

The is a breaking story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

