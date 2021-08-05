Search for attacker who beat woman on subway in Washington Heights, attempted to rape her

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10930252" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A sea of yellow cabs that was once a staple of Midtown Manhattan is now at a standstill amid the coronavirus pandemic.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man behind a horrifying attack and attempted rape on the subway in Upper Manhattan.Police say the man attacked a 40-year-old woman on the C train Tuesday at 9:45 p.m. in Washington Heights.He's accused of trying to rob the victim and then slamming her into the train seats and strangling her until she lost consciousness.Police say he groped her and tried to rape her before dragging her onto the subway platform and running off.The victim was treated at the scene.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------