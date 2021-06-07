Search for man who randomly pepper sprayed teens in Manhattan

This happened last Tuesday, June 1 at 9:50 p.m. on 8th Avenue in Chelsea.
A 19-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were walking together when the suspect approached them at random and sprayed them in the face.
The attacker then fled northbound on 8th Avenue.
The victims suffered redness and swelling to their eyes and were treated by EMS at the scene.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
ALSO READ: Critically acclaimed 'Immersive Van Gogh' opening in NYC this month
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube