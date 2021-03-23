Search for man who sexually assaulted, robbed woman in Woodside

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10436328" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Deputies say organizers did not have a liquor license and were selling alcohol to minors.

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who sexually assaulted and robbed a woman in Queens early Monday.The NYPD released surveillance video of the man for whom they are searching.It happened on Monday at 1:15 a.m. near 70th Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Woodside, near the border with Jackson Heights.The man confronted the 36-year-old victim with a handgun and forced her behind a nearby building where he sexually assaulted her.The man then robbed the woman of $60 and her cellphone.She was able to run away and later flagged down the police.The attacker is described as white or white-Hispanic, 20 to 25-years-old, and was wearing a black jacket, light color pants, and black sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------