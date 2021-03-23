Search for man who sexually assaulted, robbed woman in Woodside

The NYPD released surveillance video of the man for whom they are searching.
It happened on Monday at 1:15 a.m. near 70th Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Woodside, near the border with Jackson Heights.
The man confronted the 36-year-old victim with a handgun and forced her behind a nearby building where he sexually assaulted her.
The man then robbed the woman of $60 and her cellphone.
She was able to run away and later flagged down the police.
The attacker is described as white or white-Hispanic, 20 to 25-years-old, and was wearing a black jacket, light color pants, and black sneakers.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
