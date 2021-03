Coronavirus Update New York City: Illegal club in Manhattan busted for 2nd time this year

EMBED >More News Videos ABC's Christine Sloan has the latest on the killings in Atlanta.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Authorities shut down an illegal club with hundreds of people inside at the same building in Manhattan where they broke up another illicit party last month.New York City deputy sheriffs busted the unlicensed bar at a building on Harrison Street around 11:30 p.m. where they found more than 120 people inside.Deputies say organizers did not have a liquor license and were selling alcohol to minors.Five people were charged with various penal law, alcohol, and health offenses.Back in February, deputy sheriffs also shut down an unlicensed bar at the same TriBeCa building In that case, 250 people were found inside, and the bar had no liquor license.Three people were arrested.